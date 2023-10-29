Kajal Aggarwal Gets A New Home, Shares Grah Pravesh Pooja Photos With Hubby Gautam And Son Neil

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2023
Singham and Temper actress Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to treat fans with glimpses of the Grah pravesh pooja from her new abode
Instagram: Kajal Aggarwal
An excited Kajal shared in her caption: "So many emotions while I share this with you Had our Grah Pravesh puja earlier this week for our holy abode, a labour of love that is now our home! Feeling so blessed and our hearts are filled with immense gratitude"
The actress was seen wearing a pastel pink kurta paired with a white dupatta and yellow palazzo. Her 1-year old son Neil was seen twinning with her, wearing a kurta in the same shade of pink
Kajal clearly seems ecstatic at reaping the fruits of her well-earned gratification
Kajal was joined by extended families and relatives on her joyous occasion
Kajal and husband Gautam Kitchlu have been married for over 3 years
The actress was last seen in Bhagavanth Kesari opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna. She will next be seen in Indian 2, co-starring Kamal Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh
