 Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam Fame Dhvani Bhanushali Talks About Nepotism: 'It’s Not Like Parents Serve Things To...'
Dhavni also expressed that she wants to take her legacy forward and is ready for every opportunity that comes her way

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
article-image

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali is all set to make her acting debut with a romantic comedy film, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, starring Aashim Gulati in the lead. She is the daughter of Vinod Bhanushali, who is the founder of Bhanushali Studios Limited and Hitz Music.

Recently, Dhvani talked about nepotism and her views on being launched by her father. Speaking to News 18, she stated that she feels privileged to come from a filmy background. "My dad has worked very hard to earn this privilege. He comes from nowhere. I’ve seen different phases of life. When I was born, we had nothing. He has built this life up over a span of 27 years," she added.

article-image

Dhvani also expressed that she wants to take her legacy forward and is ready for every opportunity that comes her way. The singer said that she feels grateful for her opportunity, as she has always wanted to do it for a long time and cannot reject it because people think she has received it because of the privilege.

“Why shouldn’t we create opportunities for ourselves? Everyone will do it for their children. It’s not like parents serve things to their children on a silver platter. You have to work hard for everything. And I’m putting my head down and working. It’s up to the audience to accept or reject me after watching the film," she concluded.

article-image

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam is a family entertainer that revolves around an accidental love story with a heartwarming message. The film also stars Rajesh Sharma, Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Sachdeva, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Vikram Kochhar, and Himansh Kohli in pivotal roles.

It is directed by Saurabh Dasgupta and produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Kathputli Creations. It will hit theatres on September 20.

Apart from films, Dhavni is known for her chartbuster tracks Vaaste, Ishare Tere, Leja Re, Nayan, Psycho Saiyaan, and more.

