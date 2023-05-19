Kacchey Limbu: Radhika Madan’s upcoming family drama was shot in just 18 days

The much-anticipated film Kacchey Limbu’, produced by Jio Studios and Mango People Media, wrapped up its shoot in a mere 18 days. Unbelievable, right?

This sibling drama, starring the talented Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha, and Ayush Mehra, is currently streaming on Jio Cinema, captivating audiences with its heartfelt narrative.

Radhika Madan in never-seen-before avatar

The film's storyline revolves around the indomitable bond between siblings, beautifully delving into the challenges one faces while pursuing personal aspirations amidst familial expectations.

Radhika Madan essays a gully cricket enthusiast, who finds herself pitted against her own brother on opposing teams.

The excitement surrounding this unique tale is heightened by the knowledge of its swift production schedule.

Here's what film's director said

We had the opportunity to speak with director Shubham Yogi, who shared insights into the remarkable accomplishment. Yogi explained, "Given that a significant portion of the film unfolds within the confines of a housing society compound, we strategized to maximize productivity by skillfully dividing our time between day and night shoots."

He continued, "The key was to intelligently exploit the location and creatively plan our filming schedule. Even during the writing process, I meticulously designed multiple scenes to be shot in the same location. With the invaluable guidance of my dedicated executive crew and the unwavering support of producers Neha and Pranjal, we were able to secure shoot-friendly locations. Additionally, our associate director Asthasoom Sharma ensured that we were well-prepared before stepping onto the set."

Yogi further emphasized the rigorous preparation that contributed to the film's success, stating, "Detailed shot breakdowns, extensive workshops with the actors, and rigorous cricket training played pivotal roles in accomplishing this herculean task. I must credit our brilliant cinematographer, Piyush Puty, for his exceptional efforts on the set, making sure the film looked visually stunning while maintaining a swift pace. This experience is one that none of us will ever forget."

Kacchey Limbu is a heartwarming coming-of-age narrative that portrays the struggles faced by siblings striving to balance their familial obligations with their personal dreams.

About Kacchey Limbu

Aditi, the younger sibling, finds herself entangled in a web of expectations, attempting to fulfil the dreams others have envisioned for her. Meanwhile, Akash, the elder brother, resists conforming to society's notions, determined to hold onto his childhood aspirations.

Their journey serves as a powerful reminder of how dreams can transform us, and how we, in turn, shape our dreams.