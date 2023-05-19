OTT Binge List: From Kathal to Kacchey Limbu, Hindi films/shows to watch online this weekend

Here’s a complete weekly list of all the Hindi films and shows that you can enjoy on OTT over the weekend:

KATHAL

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Director: Yashowardhan Mishra

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and others

Story: A local politician's prized jackfruit trees have disappeared from his garden. A young policewoman desperately tries to solve the strange case to prove herself worthy of her position.

KACCHEY LIMBU

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinema

Director: Shubham Yogi

Cast: Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha, Ayush Mehra

Story: A heartwarming sibling drama that tells the story of Aditi, a willful young girl, who is in the race of fulfilling dreams imposed on her by everyone and being at the receiving end each time. A story of courage, determination and discovering herself, Kacchey Limbu is an emotional rollercoaster in which she decides to take matters into her own hands to prove to her family, friends and especially her elder brother that being confused is not necessarily a bad thing.

MRS CHATTERJEE VS NORWAY

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Director: Ashima Chibber

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, Neena Gupta

Story: An immigrant Indian mother fights the Norwegian foster care system and legal machinery to win back the custody of her children. It shows the fight of a mother against not just her near and dear ones but an entire nation.

INSPECTOR AVINASH

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinema

Director: Neerraj Pathak

Cast: Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Shalin Bhanot and others

Story: The story revolves around the super cop Avinash Mishra of Uttar Pradesh, India. Based on year 1997, the narrative takes us through his struggle of overcoming each hurdle in reaching to the head of the weapon cartel.