Kaalkoot Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma’s Shocking Revelation: It’s Ingrained In Us That Women Deserve Crimes Against Them

Shweta Tripathi Sharma | Pic: Instagram/battatawada

Shweta Tripathi Sharma will soon be seen as the female lead in Kaalkoot. Its trailer was recently released and has created a huge buzz. The web series also stars Vijay Varma and will premiere on JioCinema on July 27. The Free Press Journal caught up the actress for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

What is Kaalkoot all about?

It is a crime drama show which explores patriarchy. It’s ingrained in us that crimes against women… people feel they deserve it. Our colour, class, race and gender doesn’t define how we should be treated. No one will want the dreams of their family members to be destroyed. While following the investigation of acid attack survivor, the cop finds the gender based inequality and exposes it. I was surprised that I consider myself a smart, intelligent and liberated girl and yet this thought came into my mind so I was like others will also think about this. I feel we should not conveniently blame the society but try to bring that change. If we want to bring that change in society, we should bring a change in ourselves. I believe that beauty is within you.

Read Also THESE ethnic looks by Shweta Tripathi Sharma are what fashion dreams are made of!

You have picked up different characters so not only from the point of view of this character everybody is surviving. What’s your take on this survival of the fittest phrase?

I wish there was a phrase that stated ‘survival of the most kindest and the most passionate’. If someone is happy, you also feel happy and if someone is suffering why should we also be drawn towards pain and anger? But in day-to-day life, we can help them. It’s a blessing to get this body as a human being. I feel extending our love towards our human folks can bring about a great change in the society. If you spread love it multiplies. A small example is if we get a good cab driver we feel so happy and we keep gushing about it. I feel we should spread positivity minus negativity.

You are so busy and no OTT is complete without you. What are your thoughts?

I am glad every platform is showing good stories because I care for good stories and chose my projects on the basis of great stories. I didn’t know which platform will premiere Kaalkoot. I get associated because of the story always. When you associate with a purity of content, it always results in the positive. I did Kanjoos Makhichoos because I wanted to make people laugh and be entertained. In Kaalkoot, people are going to cry.

What do you look for in the characters offered to you?

I love playing characters that are outside the bracket of right and wrong. We always prefer labelling people. Though we don’t like to be typecast. So, I prefer taking up characters which are morally a little hazy. Like about my role in Kaalkoot also, you may think… she is good, bad or whatever, that does not make her a bad girl. This is everybody’s perception. That’s the aim to challenge the deep rooted biases.

Read Also Mirzapur 3: Shweta Tripathi Sharma teases fans with promise of epic BHAUKAAL in latest season

What are your future projects?

Mirzapur 3 and this time my character Golu has a different flavour. Golu is my jaan and Golu ne meri jaan le bhi lee hai! Fingers crossed… When you guys watch it, you will enjoy that’s the full guarantee. Then there’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, which will start from where season one ended.

What is your favourite activity that you like to do during the rainy season?

There is something that has become part of my life and I do it. Chahe barish ho ya na ho, I always do it. I was sitting outside as the season was so pleasant… itni achi hawa thi ki maine ‘Thank you Mumbai’ bola.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)