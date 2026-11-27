Kanan Tandi recently opened up about her experience on Bigg Boss 20 in an interview with News Pivot. The Odisha-based Indian body language expert and behavioural scientist revealed that she had informed the makers beforehand that she does not watch Bigg Boss. However, she felt this worked in her favour, as it allowed her to form an "unbiased" opinion about the contestants.

Kanan revealed that the makers had only briefed her about watching clips and sharing the stage with Salman Khan. Recalling the instructions she received, she said, "Aapko clips dikhaye jayenge aur aapko Salman Khan ke saath stage share karna hai." She added that even backstage, she was told that the clips would be shown to her and she would have to react to them. According to Kanan, the entire shoot lasted around 30-40 minutes.

Body language expert that came to #BB20 exposed how makers edited the clips . There were many instances which was not shown in the episode. Also she said no one can tell whether someone has feelings romantically for someone through clips. Also feelings doesn't means romantic feelings it can be any type of feeling. #ScoutOP #BiggBoss20 — rntx_silverstone (@Silverston10823) November 27, 2026

Recalling her reaction to one of the clips, Kanan said she had pointed out, "Jab ek close set up mein log rehte hain to it's very natural for people to feel attracted towards each other." However, she claimed that this part of her explanation did not make it to the final episode. She further said, "Maine ye cheez bhi kahi thi ki kisi ke baare mein ek chhote se clip ko dekh ke ye batana ki haan, main tumse pyaar karta hoon, shaadi kar lunga, not possible." Kanan explained that she was referring to the depth of emotions involved and felt that such strong conclusions could not be drawn from a short clip.

The behavioural scientist also alleged that several parts of her conversation were edited out before the episode aired. She said, "Bahut saari baatein kahi gayi thi, but bahut saari cheezon ko, jab ek episode bahar aata hai, to kaafi saari cheezein editing mein chali jaati hain."

Kanan further revealed that she was shown more than just two clips. Recalling another clip featuring Manish Goel, she said she had pointed out that he might have some trauma associated with the word "professor". However, she claimed that this part of her reaction was also left out of the final episode.

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