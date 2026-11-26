Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij Compares Love Gill To Priyanka Jagga, Here's How The Former Contestant Reacted |

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Mahhi Vij and Love Gill got into a verbal spat. During their heated exchange, Mahhi compared Love to former Bigg Boss contestant Priyanka Jagga. Following the clash, the housemates discussed Priyanka, with several contestants struggling to recall her.

The contestants eventually remembered Priyanka as the contestant whom host Salman Khan had reprimanded on the show. They recalled how Salman had warned that she should not be seen on Colors TV again, or he would stop working with the channel.

Why Kanika Mann And Love Gill Is So Pick Me As They Do Not Know Who Is Priyanka Jagga,Mahhi Nailed It Today,😭 https://t.co/lxtwvu8UZ2 — ﹖ (@IMNarcissist__) November 26, 2026

fter the fight, Mahhi told the other Bigg Boss 20 contestants, "Abhi isne jo mujhe 10 hafte mein bola na, maine isko ek line mein tadpa diya. Isko bhi pata hoga Priyanka kaun hai." Meanwhile, Love turned to Kanika and Gullu and asked, "Priyanka kaun hai?" Kanika, however, seemed confused by the comparison and questioned, "Mujhe ye baat samajh nahi aayi. Priyanka pe kya koi galat tag hai kya?"

It seems Priyanka has now responded to Mahhi's comparison as well. After Love Gill was compared to her, Priyanka reshared a fan-made post on her Instagram Story. In the reel, the user urged people not to compare the two, arguing that Priyanka had a strong point of view and played an individual game.

Priyanka Jagga's exit from Bigg Boss 10 in December 2016 became one of the show's most talked-about moments, as she was not eliminated through the usual audience-voting process. The controversy intensified after Priyanka allegedly made personal and distasteful remarks about fellow contestant Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi's late mother. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan confronted her over her behaviour and played footage of her comments inside the house. However, instead of accepting his reprimand, Priyanka reportedly continued arguing with the host, prompting Salman to lose his temper. He asked her to leave the house immediately and issued a strong warning to the channel, saying, "If Priyanka ever comes on this show or any other show on Colors, I will never work with the channel again." Priyanka eventually walked out, making her exit particularly dramatic.