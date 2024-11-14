K-Drama Star Kim Soo-Hyun REACTS To Co-Star Song Jae Rim's Death, Misses His Funeral

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim was found dead in his Seoul apartment on November 12, and his funeral was held in the city on November 14. While a number of members of the South Korean showbiz attended his funeral and paid their respects to the late actor, his Moon Embracing the Sun co-star Kim Soo-Hyun gave the funeral a miss.

A memorial space was set up for Jae Rim at the Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital Funeral Hall, and ever since the news of his death spread, fans and supporters had been sending flowers and mourning wreaths for the late actor. While Soo-Hyun could not personally visit the memorial hall nor could he attend the funeral due to his professional commitments, he made sure to send a wreath and it has now been placed in Jae Rim's memorial room.

[241113] Actor #KimSooHyun has sent a wreath of condolences to the funeral of the late actor Song Jae Rim.



Song Jae Rim formed a connection with Kim Soo Hyun when they appeared together in the 2012 MBC drama Moon Embracing the Sun.



Photos of the memorial room have now surfaced online and in those, it can be seen filled with wreaths and flowers for the Queen Woo actor.

Reportedly, South Korean actress Park Ha-sun visited the memorial space and grieved the actor's demise with his family members.

Jae Rim was found dead in his apartment located in Seongdong district of Seoul on November 12. Reportedly, his friend visited the actor for lunch and that is when he found him dead and informed the police.

The local police recovered a 2-page note from Jae Rim's residence, and while suicide is suspected, officials are yet to declare the exact cause of death. Jae Rim's family has not issued an official statement yet.

Jae Rim made his acting debut in 2009 with the film, Actresses. However, it was his 2012 K-drama, The Moon Embracing The Sun, which made him a household name. The show starred Queen Of Tears star Kim Soo-hyun in the lead, with Jae Rim playing his second-in-command.

#SongJaeRim has passed away!

According to media outlet OSEN, Song Jae Rim was found dead on the afternoon of November 12. He was 39 years old.

He is best known in his role in "MOON EMBRACING THE SUN", a 2012 drama along with KimSooHyun.

Jae Rim was last seen in the show Queen Woo which released in August this year.