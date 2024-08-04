 Justin Bieber, Wife Hailey Bieber Expecting Baby Boy? Latest Photoshoot Leaves Fans Guessing
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJustin Bieber, Wife Hailey Bieber Expecting Baby Boy? Latest Photoshoot Leaves Fans Guessing

Justin Bieber, Wife Hailey Bieber Expecting Baby Boy? Latest Photoshoot Leaves Fans Guessing

Justin got engaged to longtime friend Hailey in 2018 after briefly dating from 2015 to 2016 before splitting, then reconciled in 2018

IANSUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
article-image

American popstar Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey have dropped a hint of the gender of their baby in the latest pictures they have shared on social media.

Justin took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from a photoshoot, however what caught the eyes of the netizens were two images, where the couple were seen standing in front of a light, which also had hues of blue on it.

In the images, Justin looked dapper in khaki shorts paired with a black shirt paired with a fedora while his wife is seen looking glamorous in a fiery red dress.

The comment section was abuzz with congratulatory messages. However, many users talked about the gender of the baby.

One said: "I think its a boy the bump tho (sic)."

Read Also
Inside Photos From Justin Bieber's Private Concert At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet
article-image

Another wrote: "The blue in the background means it's going to be a boy. Congrats Babies are a gift from god! Jesus is the lord and saviour of the world! Love him and believe in him ! World is so wicked, we need him! Justin has always been my daughter's favourite artist growing up! She has started to sing about God, my heart exploded! Keep it up Justin, you have the platform for it and he will bless you with joy!"

Just last month, Justin shared a touching video featuring him and Hailey. In the clip, the "Baby" hitmaker was seen standing behind his wife, lovingly holding her blossoming baby bump, while she gently stroked her belly.

Although the video was shared without a caption, fans then too had speculated in the comments that the couple might be expecting a boy.

Read Also
Justin Bieber TROLLED For His 'Ganji' & Boxers Outfit At Anant Ambani's Sangeet: 'Is This Even...
article-image

Justin got engaged to longtime friend Hailey in 2018 after briefly dating from 2015 to 2016 before splitting, then reconciled in 2018. In the same year, Justin had confirmed his marriage with the model.

The couple announced through an Instagram post that they are expecting their first child in May 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zac Efron Rushed To Hospital After 'Minor Swimming Accident' In Spain, Actor's Team Shares Health...

Zac Efron Rushed To Hospital After 'Minor Swimming Accident' In Spain, Actor's Team Shares Health...

Friendship Day 2024: 7 Iconic Bollywood Dialogues That Define Real Friendship

Friendship Day 2024: 7 Iconic Bollywood Dialogues That Define Real Friendship

Justin Bieber, Wife Hailey Bieber Expecting Baby Boy? Latest Photoshoot Leaves Fans Guessing

Justin Bieber, Wife Hailey Bieber Expecting Baby Boy? Latest Photoshoot Leaves Fans Guessing

Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli Breaks Down After Riteish Deshmukh Makes Her APOLOGISE To Entire...

Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli Breaks Down After Riteish Deshmukh Makes Her APOLOGISE To Entire...

Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel On Grounds Of Cheating, Cruelty As He...

Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel On Grounds Of Cheating, Cruelty As He...