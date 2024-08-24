 Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Welcome Baby Boy, Singer Shares FIRST Glimpse Of Newborn: 'Welcome Home'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJustin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Welcome Baby Boy, Singer Shares FIRST Glimpse Of Newborn: 'Welcome Home'

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Welcome Baby Boy, Singer Shares FIRST Glimpse Of Newborn: 'Welcome Home'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in September 2018, shared the name of their baby boy on social media.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
article-image

Singer Justin Bieber is currently over the moon as his wife, model Hailey Bieber, has welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The Baby singer announced the arrival of their little one on his social media handle by sharing a picture of the baby's feet.

Justin also shared the name of his baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber. Sharing the first glimpse, the singer wrote, "WELCOME HOME. JACK BLUES BIEBER."


Check out the photo:

Read Also
'Get Out Of Here': Justin Bieber Yells At Teens In California Hotel Lobby Over Concerns For Pregnant...
article-image
Read Also
Justin Bieber, Wife Hailey Bieber Expecting Baby Boy? Latest Photoshoot Leaves Fans Guessing
article-image

Reacting to the photo, Hailey's best friend Kylie Jenner commented, "I can't handle this little foot Jack Blues Bieber." Alfredo Flores, American director and videographer wrote, "congratulations!!! i’m sooooooooooo excited!!! love y’all down."

FPJ Shorts
Nasdaq, S&P 500 & Dow Jones Rally After Federal Reserve Finally Said It Out Loud,'Time Has Come' For Interest Rate Cut
Nasdaq, S&P 500 & Dow Jones Rally After Federal Reserve Finally Said It Out Loud,'Time Has Come' For Interest Rate Cut
Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Welcome Baby Boy, Singer Shares FIRST Glimpse Of Newborn: 'Welcome Home'
Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Welcome Baby Boy, Singer Shares FIRST Glimpse Of Newborn: 'Welcome Home'
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For City, Thane & Palghar; Heavy Rains Anticipated For Next 4-5 Days
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For City, Thane & Palghar; Heavy Rains Anticipated For Next 4-5 Days
Russia To Face Significant Challenges If World Stops Buying Its Oil: Zelenskyy
Russia To Face Significant Challenges If World Stops Buying Its Oil: Zelenskyy

Eddie Benjamin, Australian singer-songwriter said, "i love you so much so excited."

Earlier, in an interview with W magazine, Hailey revealed that she was able to hide her pregnancy as she didn’t have a belly until six months, which was when she announced it.

In the same interview, the Rhode CEO, said that people have been making her feel bad about her relationship with Justin since day one. "‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy,” she says.

Hailey said that she would pretend to act like it did not bother her. "I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less," she said.

In May 2024, Hailey and Justin announced that they were expecting their first child together, while sharing photos from their vow renewal in Hawaii.

The couple tied the knot in September 2018 in a secret New York City courthouse wedding, months after their July 2018 engagement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Welcome Baby Boy, Singer Shares FIRST Glimpse Of Newborn: 'Welcome...

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Welcome Baby Boy, Singer Shares FIRST Glimpse Of Newborn: 'Welcome...

Shaka Laka Boom Boom Fame Kinshuk Vaidya Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Diiksha Nagpal; TV Stars React

Shaka Laka Boom Boom Fame Kinshuk Vaidya Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Diiksha Nagpal; TV Stars React

'Two Gentlemen': Gulzar Touches Hariprasad Chaurasia's Feet, Netizens React (VIDEO)

'Two Gentlemen': Gulzar Touches Hariprasad Chaurasia's Feet, Netizens React (VIDEO)

Ravi Teja's FAKE Photo With Chest Tube Goes Viral Amid Muscle Tear Surgery Reports

Ravi Teja's FAKE Photo With Chest Tube Goes Viral Amid Muscle Tear Surgery Reports

Uorfi Javed Reveals Having 'Big' Crush On Arjun Kapoor: 'In My Head, I Have Done Things To Him'

Uorfi Javed Reveals Having 'Big' Crush On Arjun Kapoor: 'In My Head, I Have Done Things To Him'