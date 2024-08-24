Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Welcome Baby Boy, Singer Shares FIRST Glimpse Of Newborn: 'Welcome Home'

Singer Justin Bieber is currently over the moon as his wife, model Hailey Bieber, has welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The Baby singer announced the arrival of their little one on his social media handle by sharing a picture of the baby's feet.

Justin also shared the name of his baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber. Sharing the first glimpse, the singer wrote, "WELCOME HOME. JACK BLUES BIEBER."



Check out the photo:

Reacting to the photo, Hailey's best friend Kylie Jenner commented, "I can't handle this little foot Jack Blues Bieber." Alfredo Flores, American director and videographer wrote, "congratulations!!! i’m sooooooooooo excited!!! love y’all down."

Eddie Benjamin, Australian singer-songwriter said, "i love you so much so excited."

Earlier, in an interview with W magazine, Hailey revealed that she was able to hide her pregnancy as she didn’t have a belly until six months, which was when she announced it.

In the same interview, the Rhode CEO, said that people have been making her feel bad about her relationship with Justin since day one. "‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy,” she says.

Hailey said that she would pretend to act like it did not bother her. "I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less," she said.

In May 2024, Hailey and Justin announced that they were expecting their first child together, while sharing photos from their vow renewal in Hawaii.

The couple tied the knot in September 2018 in a secret New York City courthouse wedding, months after their July 2018 engagement.