 'Get Out Of Here': Justin Bieber Yells At Teens In California Hotel Lobby Over Concerns For Pregnant Hailey Bieber (VIDEO)
Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, announced their pregnancy in May 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image

Justin Bieber is currently over the moon, as he is currently expecting his first child with wife-model, Hailey Bieber. Recently, the dad-to-be headed to Beverly Hills, California, to spend quality time with his pregnant wife; however, things turned sour when the singer was caught yelling at a group of teenagers in a hotel lobby.

In the video, he was heard yelling at them, saying, “Get out of here... get out of here,” before he left. He was expecting to have an intimate lunch date with Hailey at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Hotel, which is a popular celebrity hangout spot. However, his plans were disrupted after he saw a group of fans surrounding him, who were also present at the hotel, for a bar mitzvah.

Check out the viral video:

The situation escalated after the group of teens were filming and giggling looking at the singer. This did not go well with Justin. In anger, he asked, "Is this funny to you guys? This is funny to you guys?"

According to TMZ, before yelling at the fans, Bieber was calm, when he first asked them to leave him alone. Later, the singer got frustrated when they continued to swarm him.

Reportedly, Justin was concerned for his pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber, who was about to arrive at the hotel to meet him for lunch.

Reportedly, an eyewitness told TMZ that Bieber was calm when he first asked the group of teenagers to leave him alone. Later, he got frustrated when they continued to swarm him.

The singer 'had limited security' and was 'just worried about his wife’s safety.'

In May 2024, Hailey and Justin announced that they were expecting their first child together. The couple tied the knot in September 2018 in a secret New York City courthouse wedding, months after their July 2018 engagement.

