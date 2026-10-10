 'Just Imagine That Moment': Saira Banu Mourns Nana Patekar's Death; Shares Video Of Late Actor Talking About Visiting Dilip Kumar's House - Watch
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HomeEntertainment'Just Imagine That Moment': Saira Banu Mourns Nana Patekar's Death; Shares Video Of Late Actor Talking About Visiting Dilip Kumar's House - Watch

'Just Imagine That Moment': Saira Banu Mourns Nana Patekar's Death; Shares Video Of Late Actor Talking About Visiting Dilip Kumar's House - Watch

After Nana Patekar's death on Thursday, Saira Banu remembered a touching incident involving Dilip Kumar. In an interview clip she shared, Patekar recalled visiting Kumar's house in heavy rain. Kumar personally dried his wet hair and gave him a kurta to wear. Banu praised the legendary actor's simple kindness and said Patekar would be deeply missed.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, October 10, 2026, 03:43 PM IST
'Just Imagine That Moment': Saira Banu Mourns Nana Patekar's Death; Shares Video Of Late Actor Talking About Visiting Dilip Kumar's House - Watch
Saira Banu Mourns Nana Patekar's Death | Instagram

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday, and many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and others took to social media to mourn his demise. On Saturday, veteran actress Saira Banu also shared a post about Patekar and mourned his death. She shared a video clip of the late actor's interview in which he is talking about getting the Best Actor award from Dilip Kumar and how the Mughal-E-Azam actor invited him to his house.

In the video, the Welcome actor reveals that Kumar invited him to his house, and the day he went, it was pouring. When he reached the Kohinoor actor's house, he was fully drenched. So, Kumar went inside the house, got a towel, dried his hair, and gave him his kurta to wear.

Saira Banu's Note For Nana Patekar

Mourning Patekar's death, the veteran actress wrote that the Ankush actor's demise is a heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema. She called him an 'extraordinary artist' and gave heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

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Mentioning the moment between Patekar and Kumar, Banu wrote, "Just imagine that moment. Here was Dilip Sahib, an institution in himself, a legend whose very presence was an honour, expressing his affection not through grand words or gestures, but through the simplest, most beautiful act of kindness."

"May he be remembered not only for the extraordinary characters he brought to life, but also for the memories, emotions, and impressions he leaves behind. Rest in peace, Nana ji. You will be deeply missed," she concluded the note.

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Nana Patekar's Death

Patekar died in Goa on Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest. His mortal remains were brought to Pune, and he was given state honours during the funeral. The veteran actor's last film is expected to be Aneet Padda-starrer Shakti Shalini.

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