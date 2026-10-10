'Yeh Sach Mein Mara Hai Ya Bhaagne Ki Tarkeeb Hai...': Tanushree Dutta Questions Nana Patekar's Death, Compares Him With Raavan - Watch

Tanushree Dutta Shares New Video Slamming Nana Patekar | Instagram

After Nana Patekar's death on Thursday, Tanushree Dutta had shared a video calling him 'evil dead'. This didn't go down well with netizens, and the actress was slammed. On Friday, she shared a video on Instagram talking about the late actor and claimed a lot of things in it. Now, on Saturday, Tanushree went live on her Instagram and later shared the video on her feed. In the video, she has once again slammed Patekar, compared him to Raavan, and questioned his death.

Tanushree Dutta Compares Nana Patekar To Raavan

Tanushree, in the video, stated that if people are telling her not to speak anything bad about a person who has died, then why are the effigies of Raavan burnt every year? She said, "Mere dharam ne sikhaya hai ke shaitaan jeeteji shaitaan hai, aur marne ke baad bhi shaitaan hai." The actress further claimed that Patekar never apologised to anyone he had wronged.

She further said that she is getting pissed off with the PR campaign against her and now feels Patekar should directly go to hell. The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress said, "Tervi tak rahe pretlok mein, then off to hell." Tanushree claimed that Patekar and his goons tried to make her life like hell in the past few years.

Tanushree Dutta Questions Nana Patekar's Death

She called the late actor 'shaitaani, cunning, manipulative, shaatir dimag, jhootha'. The actress further said, "Yeh apne haathon mara hai, agar mara hai toh. I am little bit doubtful. Kyunke jaise Sushant Singh Rajput-Disha Salian ka case nikal aaya hai, toh bahot saare log expose hue hai aur bahot hie gehri investigation chal rahi hai. Toh dur dur se bhi kisika connection hai toh uska aaj nahi toh kal naam aane wala hai. Toh mujhe thoda doubt hai yeh sachme mara hai ya bhaagne ki koi tarkeeb hai."

Tanushree Dutta Makes Black Magic Claims

Tanushree further said that if Patekar has actually died, then a very evil person has left this world. She also claimed that black magic was done on her, and now, she has been feeling that a few positive things are happening in her life.