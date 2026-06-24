'Just For Few Clicks, It Is Sad...: Shaheer Sheikh Admits False Rumours & Nasty Comments Affect Him Deeply - EXCLUSIVE

Shaheer Sheikh Says False Rumours Affect Him 'A Lot' | Photo Via YouTube

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, one of the most popular faces on Indian television, who has earned a loyal fan following through hit shows such as Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, recently opened up about the emotional impact of false rumours, admitting that it deeply affects him when people spread baseless claims and post negative content merely for clickbait and online engagement.

Shaheer Sheikh Says False Rumours Affect Him 'A Lot'

Speaking candidly in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Shaheer said, "My concern is people who are viewers, who have seen my work, and then when they write something bad about me or something random that is not true at all, that affects me more. Because these are people who know me, have seen me for these many years, and now randomly they are saying such mean and nasty things, which are not true at all, for just a few clicks. It is sad."

Check out the full video:

'It Is Sad': Shaheer Sheikh

He added, "They make up random stuff, which has no connection with reality. It would be okay if it had some truth behind it, but at least some research. Nowadays, the problem is anyone can open a channel and say anything about anyone. It is sad, but theek hai."

Further, Shaheer added, "The camera captures everything. You have to be yourself, genuine; you can't fake it in interviews and while publicly talking."

Work Front

The actor was recently seen in Ab Hoga Hisaab, also starring Sanjay Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Nimrrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Avinash Mishra, among others.