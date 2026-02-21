 'Just Calm Down!': Sargun Mehta LOSES Cool Over 'Baseless' Pregnancy Rumours With Husband Ravi Dubey
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Just Calm Down!': Sargun Mehta LOSES Cool Over 'Baseless' Pregnancy Rumours With Husband Ravi Dubey

'Just Calm Down!': Sargun Mehta LOSES Cool Over 'Baseless' Pregnancy Rumours With Husband Ravi Dubey

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, married since 2013, recently found themselves at the center of pregnancy rumours after a viral post claimed they were expecting their first child. Reacting sharply on Saturday, Sargun dismissed the speculation, saying, "Just calm down and stop spreading baseless news," and sarcastically added that she has apparently been 'pregnant' for almost two years now.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Sargun Mehta On Pregnancy Reports | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, who tied the knot in 2013, recently sparked pregnancy reports after a social media post claimed they were expecting their first child and would embrace parenthood 12 years into their marriage.

Reacting strongly to the speculation, Sargun lashed out at the 'baseless' news, sarcastically remarking that according to such reports, she has been pregnant for almost two years now, and questioning where these children are going and how fast she is supposedly birthing them.

Sargun Mehta Claps Back At Pregnancy Speculation

Taking to her Instagram story on Saturday, February 21, Sargun wrote, "News apparently knows before us about our 'pregnancy' for the last 2 years. According to them, I've been pregnant. That's one long pregnancy! Just calm down and stop spreading baseless news. It wouldn't take much time to ask us or our team if the news if genuine before writing about it."

FPJ Shorts
'From Marco Polo To Modern Education': Croatian PM Andrej Plenković Talks India-Europe Connections At DU
'From Marco Polo To Modern Education': Croatian PM Andrej Plenković Talks India-Europe Connections At DU
VIDEO: 7-Foot Indian Rat Snake Spotted On AC Unit In Mumbai’s Vile Parle, Rescued Safely
VIDEO: 7-Foot Indian Rat Snake Spotted On AC Unit In Mumbai’s Vile Parle, Rescued Safely
Ambani Family Welcomes Hillary Clinton At Their Mumbai House: Nita Wows In Blue Floral Saree, Isha Rocks Modern Look
Ambani Family Welcomes Hillary Clinton At Their Mumbai House: Nita Wows In Blue Floral Saree, Isha Rocks Modern Look
Maharashtra Govt Approves Revised 204.8 Km Nagpur–Chandrapur Expressway Alignment
Maharashtra Govt Approves Revised 204.8 Km Nagpur–Chandrapur Expressway Alignment

Check it out:

Read Also
'Had No Clue What Was Happening...': Sargun Mehta Reveals Husband Ravie Dubey Did NOT Inform Her...
article-image

Photo Via Instagram story/@sargunmehta

'Ravi & I Don't Even Know About This Pregnancy'

Further, in another post, Mehta added, "Where are these children going and how fast am I birthing them? Should that be the question I'm asking, or is it that I've apparently been pregnant for two years...or more? Do they know my doctors? Or does me visiting a salon or a cafe now account for pregnancy? Ravi and I don't even know about this 'pregnancy,' so thank you for being so very aware."

Read Also
Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta Lease Luxurious Apartment In Mumbai's Bandra For ₹11 Lakh Per Month...
article-image

Sargun and Ravi began dating on the sets of the TV show 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009, and then tied the knot in December 2013 in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Follow us on