'Just Because I Opposed Her Eloping…': Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra REACTS To Monalisa Bhosle's Sexual Harassment Claims, To File Defamation Case

Sanoj Mishra Denies Monalisa Bhosle's Sexual Harassment Allegations | Photo Via Instagram

Monalisa Bhosle, who rose to fame as the Kumbh Mela girl, accused filmmaker Sanoj Mishra of sexual harassment, alleging the misconduct took place during the shooting of The Diary of Manipur in Nepal and Dehradun before she turned 18; however, Mishra has denied the claims, calling them 'wrong' and alleging he was targeted because he supported her family and opposed her eloping with her 'so-called partner' Farman Khan.

Sanoj Mishra Denies Monalisa Bhosle's Sexual Harassment Allegations

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sanoj said, "Acting karna maine sikhaya aur woh acting kar ke mujhe hi phansa rahi hain. She is getting me embroiled in such a big controversy because her family of almost 7-8 members are living at my house in Ujjain till this day. The videos of her parents are already out, where her parents are opposing her marriage and calling it null and void as she is still a minor to that actor. And that she’s still a minor and this is out in the open with documents in place."

Actress Monalisa has accused director Sanoj Mishra of inappropriate behavior on a film set.#ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/kjqsSxtDAD — Team Rising Falcon (@TheRFTeam) March 25, 2026

Further addressing the allegations, Mishra said that for many days he had worked hard to teach Monalisa dialogue delivery, acting, understanding the story, and even expressions like laughing and crying, and she had no issues then.

He added that if she had been assaulted, she could have complained to her family immediately, but claimed that he was dragged into the controversy only because her wedding was labelled as 'Love Jihad' and he had opposed it from the very beginning.

Sanoj Mishra To File Defamation Case

The director said he would be filing a defamation case against Monalisa, adding that she cannot tarnish his reputation and that if she believes she is right, she is free to take the legal route as well. He also confirmed that the film starring her has now been shelved.