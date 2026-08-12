Jr NTR Shares Health Update After Shoulder Surgery: 'The Surgery Was Successful, I'm Doing Well' |

Actor Jr NTR shared a health update on social media following his shoulder surgery. The actor recently underwent an arthroscopic procedure at KIMS Hospitals in Secunderabad and took to X to thank his fans for their constant love, prayers and support.

Jr NTR wrote, "I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you." He added, "The surgery was successful and I’m doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS."

The actor concluded his post by saying, "To my friends, family, and fans; your support gives me strength every single day. See you soon!" assuring his fans that he would be back soon.

I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you. The surgery was successful and I’m doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS.

To my friends, family, and fans; your support gives me strength every single day. See you soon!… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 12, 2026

Fans and followers soon flooded the comment section with messages of love and wishes for his speedy recovery. One commented, "Take Care Anna We Always With You. Jai NTR." Another wrote, "Get well soon anna." Others continued to shower love on the actor and pray for his speedy recovery.

Take Care Anna We Always With You

Jai NTR 💐😘 — Tarock (@Durgesh77771) August 12, 2026

Get well soon @tarak9999 anna we are all waiting to see you in good health Annayya — HANUMANTH MADDINENI (@mhrchowdary0986) August 12, 2026

Jr NTR sustained a shoulder injury on July 27, 2026, following which doctors advised him to take complete rest for six to eight weeks. While reports suggested the injury occurred during an activity, some reports linked it to the shoot of his upcoming film Dragon, though this was not officially confirmed by his team. He subsequently underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery at KIMS Hospitals in Secunderabad on August 12, which was reported to be successful. He is now expected to begin rehabilitation, with reports indicating that he could take around two to three months to return to normal activities.

"The surgical procedure was successfully performed at KIMS Hospital , Secunderabad by a team of orthopaedic surgeons, led by Dr RA Purnachandra Tejaswi, Dr. Nithin Bejjanki, Dr. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. Srinivas Rao Surapaneni," the bulletin at KIMS Hospital stated, as per Times Of India. Jr NTR is expected to return to his normal self within 2 to 3 months. But, the actor is advised to take 6 to 8 weeks of rest.