Nandamuri Balakrishna Leg Injury: Jr NTR, N Chandrababu Naidu, Thaman S & Others Wish Him Speedy Recovery; 'Get Well Soon Bala Babai'

'Get Well Soon Bala Babai': Jr NTR, N Chandrababu Naidu, Thaman S & Others Rally Around Injured Nandamuri Balakrishna After NBK11 Set Accident |

Veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna suffered a leg injury while shooting for his upcoming film NBK11 in Kakinada. Following the accident, the actor was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors diagnosed a ligament tear in his leg and advised him to undergo a minor surgery. As news of his injury surfaced, several actors, filmmakers, and political leaders took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

Celebs Pray For Nandamuri Balakrishna's Speedy Recovery

Jr. NTR

Jr. NTR shared a heartfelt message for his uncle, Nandamuri Balakrishna, on social media. Wishing him a quick recovery, he wrote, "Get well soon Bala Babai. Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health. Looking forward to seeing you roar back in full form..."

Get well soon Bala Babai. Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health. Looking forward to seeing you roar back in full form… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) July 21, 2026

Rohith Nara

Actor and producer Rohith Nara also wished Balakrishna a speedy recovery while praising his unwavering dedication to cinema. He wrote, "Wishing Bala Mama a speedy recovery. Your commitment and dedication to cinema are truly unparalleled. Get well soon!"

Wishing Bala Mama a speedy recovery. Your commitment and dedication to cinema are truly unparalleled. Get well soon! — Rohith Nara (@IamRohithNara) July 21, 2026

Anil Ravipudi

Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi also extended his wishes to the veteran actor and expressed confidence that he would soon return stronger than ever. He tweeted, "Wishing #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu a speedy recovery. Knowing his incredible determination and fighting spirit, I'm sure this is just a small pause before he returns stronger than ever." He further added, "We're all eagerly waiting to see him back with the same unmatched energy."

Wishing #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu a speedy recovery. 🤗



Knowing his incredible determination and fighting spirit, I'm sure this is just a small pause before he returns stronger than ever.



We're all eagerly waiting to see him back with the same unmatched energy. 🔥❤️ — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) July 21, 2026

Bobby

Daaku Maharaaj director Bobby also reacted to the news of Balakrishna's injury and wished him a speedy recovery. In his post, he wrote, "Wishing our dearest Balayya garu a speedy recovery. Looking forward to seeing you back on the sets soon with your trademark energy. Wishing you good health always"

Wishing our dearest Balayya garu a speedy recovery. ❤️🙏



Looking forward to seeing you back on the sets soon with your trademark energy. Wishing you good health always. #NBK #NandamuriBalakrishna — Bobby (@dirbobby) July 21, 2026

Thaman S

Composer and playback singer Thaman S, who has collaborated with Balakrishna on films including Akhanda 2, also shared an emotional message. Posting a picture with the actor, he wrote, "Wishing Our Dear LION A Speedy And a Quickest Recovery . He Is always Here to Pray for us." He further added, "But Now Its time for Us to Pray Hard for his Solid ComeBack. And We all Knw How a Wounded LION. HUNTS BACK."

Wishing Our Dear LION 🦁 A Speedy And a Quickest Recovery ❤️‍🩹 . He Is always Here to Pray for us .

But Now Its time for Us to Pray Hard for his Solid ComeBack ♥️🫠



And 💥♥️🏆



We all Knw How a Wounded LION 🦁 HUNTS BACK #JaiBalayya 🏆🫶🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/qXFfOa6AF3 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) July 21, 2026

N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu revealed that he personally spoke to Balakrishna after learning about the accident on the film's set. Expressing confidence in the actor's resilience, he wrote, "Spoke with Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu after learning about his injury on set. Wishing him a very speedy recovery. Knowing his unstoppable spirit, he will be back in action in no time! Get well soon!"

Spoke with Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu after learning about his injury on set. Wishing him a very speedy recovery. Knowing his unstoppable spirit, he will be back in action in no time! Get well soon! — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 21, 2026

While the makers have not announced the exact date of the surgery, it is expected to take place soon, following which Balakrishna has been advised to take a brief break from shooting. The NBK111 team has assured fans that there is "absolutely no cause for concern" and that the veteran actor is expected to return to the sets after a short period of rest and rehabilitation. His upcoming shoot schedule will likely be revised depending on his recovery.