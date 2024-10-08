Jr NTR On Removing Daavudi Song With Janhvi Kapoor From Devara: 'Did Not Want To Adulterate'

Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, is currently performing well at the box office. Directed by Koratala Siva, the action drama has collected Rs 248.65 crore nett in 11 days at the ticket window in India, reported the trade website Sacnilk.

The makers removed Daavudi song from the theatrical version of Devara, leaving fans disappointed. Sharing the reason, Jr NTR in an interview said, "We felt like the film is travelling and getting serious. In fact, the story takes a serious spin, and we felt a song at that point would break the momentum of the narration."

"While narrating the story, we don’t want to adulterate its essence by including a song at that point," said Jr NTR while discussing with Siva and editor Sreekar Prasad.

After receiving numerous requests from fans, the makers decided to add the song Daavudi to the film a week after its release.

Devara: Part 1 also features Shruti Marathe, Zarina Wahab, Prakash Raj, Talluri Rameswari, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Abhimanyu Singh, Narain, Kalaiyarasan and Murali Sharma, among others.

The film marked Janhvi and Saif's Telugu debut. It was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Earlier, Koratala Siva had revealed that he would also be making Devara: Part Two. Talking about the same, Jr NTR told Associated Press that the second part would take 'little more time.'

"I just want my director, Koratala Siva, to take a month off. I told him, you know what? This is my gift. I said I am going to send you away from Hyderabad. Go for a month and a half, just go, have fun, and don’t think about anything. Come back, and then we will start writing for it again. Let’s just refresh, re-energise, rethink, recalculate, recalibrate, and then we will write Devara 2," added the actor.