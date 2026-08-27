'Jobless & Worthless': Did Parth Samthaan Take A Dig At Rishita Kothari's Boyfriend Mridul Meena? Actor's Cryptic 'Retard' Post Sparks Speculation

Did Parth Samthaan Take A Dig At Rishita Kothari's Boyfriend Mridul Meena? Actor's Cryptic 'Retard' Post Sparks Speculation |

Seher Hone Ko Hai actor Parth Samthaan has shared an angry, cryptic post on social media, leaving fans wondering who he was referring to. In his post, Parth appeared to address someone who had recently spoken about him in an interview. While the actor did not name the person, netizens began speculating about the possible reference.

Parth wrote, "Hi everyone, just to clarify...whatever I am going through in my life emotionally or mentally has nothing to do with what some f**ked up retard is speaking in interviews." Taking a dig at the unnamed person, Parth further said that he does not get affected easily by people he considers “jobless” or “worthless.”

Although Parth did not reveal who he was referring to, some social media users claimed that the post was allegedly aimed at his former co-star Rishita Kothari and her boyfriend, Mridul. The actor added, "I don't get affected so easily by such jobless or worthless people...have bigger issues or responsibilities to deal with...so only focusing and looking forward on things that matter to me." Parth concluded the note with, "Shukriya."

The controversy between Seher Hone Ko Hai co-stars Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari began after Parth spoke about alleged online trolling and a “paid bot” campaign targeting him and his family. Rishita and her boyfriend Mridul Meena were subsequently linked to the controversy, though both have denied the allegations. Rishita had earlier said that things on set had been “blown out of proportion.”

In a recent interview with Film Window, Mridul opened up about the controversy and claimed that Rishita told him Parth had accused them of attacking him and his family and threatened to take the matter to the media. Mridul said, “Kuch dino baad Rishita ka mere paas achanak phone aata hai aur wo batati hai ki uska co-star use keh raha hai ki tum mere aur mere family par attack kara rahe ho. Main media mein jaakar ye sabko bata dunga.” He also claimed that he tried to speak to Parth but the actor did not engage with him.