'Jo mere liye laddu le aye': Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor shares her definition of love

Ask her about her first love and pat comes the reply, “My first love happened with a boy who was too pimply. So, I left him.” Today, Ekta says, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are her crushes in Bollywood, with whom she would like to go on dates.

From being the queen of television shows to making path-breaking content for the web through Alt Balaji, Ekta Kapoor is a force to reckon with. Keeping up with her motive of telling new-age stories, Ekta recently announced a new project, Dobaaraa, under her banner, Cult Films, according to reports. A few days ago, actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had put out cryptic tweets sending rumour mills on an overdrive on their collaboration. And, it turns out, the collaboration is for Ekta’s Dobaaraa, which will star Taapsee in the lead and will be helmed by Anurag.