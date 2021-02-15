'Jo mere liye laddu le aye': Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor shares her definition of love

Ekta Kapoor generally doesn’t engage in conversations related to her personal life. The filmmaker, who likes to keep her private life that...private, very rarely gets candid about non-work related things. And, on rare occasion that she does, Ekta doesn’t hold back. During a recent press conference, Ekta, who was in a happy mood, got talking about love when she was asked to define what it means to her. “Love for me is...jo mere liye laddu le aye and the one who does not ask me to diet. That person is true love for me. I’m very clear about it. I don’t believe in love that goes on for a lifetime. I believe in love in the moment — it can be for anything. It can be for art, for your characters, your son... Love is so transient, it does not live in one place or in one form for me. It really is a heavy duty for me,” Ekta said.
Ask her about her first love and pat comes the reply, “My first love happened with a boy who was too pimply. So, I left him.” Today, Ekta says, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are her crushes in Bollywood, with whom she would like to go on dates.
From being the queen of television shows to making path-breaking content for the web through Alt Balaji, Ekta Kapoor is a force to reckon with. Keeping up with her motive of telling new-age stories, Ekta recently announced a new project, Dobaaraa, under her banner, Cult Films, according to reports. A few days ago, actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had put out cryptic tweets sending rumour mills on an overdrive on their collaboration. And, it turns out, the collaboration is for Ekta’s Dobaaraa, which will star Taapsee in the lead and will be helmed by Anurag.