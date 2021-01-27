Ravie Kapoor turns 2: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sussanne Khan and others attend Ekta Kapoor's son's birthday bash

Producer Ekta Kapoor on Tuesday threw a star-studded birthday bash as her son Ravie turned two.
Filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Neelam Kothari, Sussanne Khan, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh were among the other Bollywood celebrities who attended the party with their kids.
Check out the pictures here:
The head honcho of Balaji Entertainment's son Ravie was born through surrogacy on January 27, 2019. Ravie has been named after his grandfather Jeetendra's real name. Ekta has always kept her son away from the limelight and has just been giving us smaller glimpses on social media.
