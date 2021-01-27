Bollywood

Updated on

Ravie Kapoor turns 2: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sussanne Khan and others attend Ekta Kapoor's son's birthday bash

By FPJ Web Desk

Filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Neelam Kothari, Sussanne Khan, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh were among the other Bollywood celebrities who attended the party with their kids.

Ravie Kapoor turns 2: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sussanne Khan and others attend Ekta Kapoor's son's birthday bash
Ravie Kapoor turns 2: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sussanne Khan and others attend Ekta Kapoor's son's birthday bash
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Producer Ekta Kapoor on Tuesday threw a star-studded birthday bash as her son Ravie turned two.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Neelam Kothari, Sussanne Khan, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh were among the other Bollywood celebrities who attended the party with their kids.

Check out the pictures here:

Karan Johar with hisb twins Yash and Roohi
Karan Johar with hisb twins Yash and Roohi
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Ravie Kapoor turns 2: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sussanne Khan and others attend Ekta Kapoor's son's birthday bash
Ravie Kapoor turns 2: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sussanne Khan and others attend Ekta Kapoor's son's birthday bash
Ravie Kapoor turns 2: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sussanne Khan and others attend Ekta Kapoor's son's birthday bash
Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia and kids Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia and kids Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh
Ravie Kapoor turns 2: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sussanne Khan and others attend Ekta Kapoor's son's birthday bash
Ravie Kapoor turns 2: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sussanne Khan and others attend Ekta Kapoor's son's birthday bash
Neelam Kothari with daughter Ahana Soni
Neelam Kothari with daughter Ahana Soni
Ravie Kapoor turns 2: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sussanne Khan and others attend Ekta Kapoor's son's birthday bash
Ravie Kapoor turns 2: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sussanne Khan and others attend Ekta Kapoor's son's birthday bash
Sussanne Khan
Sussanne Khan
Ekta Kapoor with nephew Lakkshya and son Ravie
Ekta Kapoor with nephew Lakkshya and son Ravie
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna
Urvashi Dholakia
Urvashi Dholakia
Ravie Kapoor turns 2: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sussanne Khan and others attend Ekta Kapoor's son's birthday bash
Ravie Kapoor turns 2: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sussanne Khan and others attend Ekta Kapoor's son's birthday bash
Ravie Kapoor turns 2: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sussanne Khan and others attend Ekta Kapoor's son's birthday bash
Ravie Kapoor turns 2: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sussanne Khan and others attend Ekta Kapoor's son's birthday bash
Lakkshya Kapoor
Lakkshya Kapoor
Ravie Kapoor turns 2: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sussanne Khan and others attend Ekta Kapoor's son's birthday bash
Ravie Kapoor turns 2: Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sussanne Khan and others attend Ekta Kapoor's son's birthday bash
Photos by Viral Bhayani

The head honcho of Balaji Entertainment's son Ravie was born through surrogacy on January 27, 2019. Ravie has been named after his grandfather Jeetendra's real name. Ekta has always kept her son away from the limelight and has just been giving us smaller glimpses on social media.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in