Jiya Shankar Follows Fiancé Kaaran Dhanak Again On Instagram, Poses With Him In Game Of Thrones-Inspired Halloween Outfits Amid Split Buzz

Jiya Shankar Shares Halloween Photo Fiancé With Kaaran Dhanak | Instagram

Actress Jiya Shankar recently sparked speculation about trouble in her relationship with fiancé Kaaran Dhanak after netizens noticed that she had been resharing posts and reels centred on heartbreak, betrayal and emotional pain on social media. Adding fuel to the rumours, Jiya had also unfollowed Kaaran on Instagram, leaving fans wondering if all was well between the two.

Jiya Shankar Shares Halloween Photo Fiancé With Kaaran Dhanak

Putting the speculation to rest, Jiya recently reshared a picture with Kaaran on her Instagram story. In the photo, the couple were seen posing together in Halloween outfits inspired by characters from Game Of Thrones.

Check it out:

Jiya Shankar Follows Fiancé Kaaran Again Amid Split Buzz

Additionally, Jiya is now following Kaaran on Instagram again, further catching the attention of fans amid the ongoing relationship rumours.

Jiya Shankar Breaks Silence On Break-Up Rumours

Amid the growing buzz surrounding her personal life, Jiya clarified that assumptions about her relationship had gone far beyond what she had actually shared.

On October 31, Jiya had issued a statement on her Instagram story addressing the speculation surrounding her personal life. She wrote, "I'd like to clarify something. Recent assumptions about my personal life have gone far beyond what I have actually shared."

Urging fans not to jump to conclusions, she added, "Please don't speculate about or spread rumours regarding my relationship." Jiya concluded her statement by emphasising the importance of privacy.

"Some things are private, and I'd appreciate everyone respecting that," she wrote.

Jiya Shankar got engaged to Kaaran Dhanak in August. She shared dreamy photos of the proposal on Instagram.

Kaaran, who is a US-based entrepreneur, had largely remained away from Jiya’s public work life before their engagement announcement.