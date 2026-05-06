'Jiski Niyat Saaf Hain...': Parth Samthaan REACTS To Rishita Kothari Controversy, Shuts Down Seher Hone Ko Hai Off-Air Reports

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Television actor Parth Samthaan, who has been embroiled in a controversy with Seher Hone Ko Hai co-star Rishita Kothari over an alleged on-set rift, has finally reacted on social media amid reports of a heated argument during the shoot. Fans had also dragged Rishita’s boyfriend Mridul into the controversy, even as rumours surfaced about the show going off-air.

Parth Samthaan Breaks Silence On Seher Hone Ko Hai Controversy

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday (May 6), Parth confirmed that the show is not going off-air. He wrote, "Amidst the current situation, although I was quiet all this while, all I know is God protects and supports the one jiski niyat Saaf hain. I choose peace and Love. Peace for my mind and love from you people (which I have always received from your end), #trulyblessed, and lastly, show is NOT going Off Air anytime soon... in fact, the best is yet to come. So chill Maar bhidu."

Check it out:

Rishita Kothari On Controversy

Earlier, Rishita had also responded to the controversy, saying the narratives were built without any verification. In an interview with News18, she shared that the phase reinforced her belief that truth does not need aggressive defence, as it eventually finds its way to the surface. She admitted it was difficult to watch unverified claims unfold but maintained that she stayed grounded in her own reality.

"I believe when your intentions are clear and your journey is honest, time becomes your biggest ally. Truth prevails, and this moment is a testament to that," said Kothari.