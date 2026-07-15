Jennifer Winget To Marry Boyfriend William Ishmael In United Kingdom On July 16; Wedding To Be Intimate Affair: Report

Jennifer Winget, William Ishmael To Wed On July 16 | Photo Via Instagram

Wedding bells are reportedly set to ring for actress Jennifer Winget, as she is said to be taking the next step in her personal life by marrying William Ishmael, a Singapore-based businessman. While the actress has not yet officially confirmed the news, reports suggest that the couple has been dating for quite some time and is reportedly engaged.

Jennifer Winget, William Ishmael To Wed On July 16

A fresh report now claims that Jennifer and William are all set to tie the knot on Thursday, July 16, in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom. According to Bombay Times, the wedding will be a private affair, with only close family members and friends expected to be in attendance. The couple is reportedly opting for a white wedding ceremony, keeping the celebrations elegant, intimate, and low-key.

What Will Jennifer Winget Wear?

Jennifer will be dressed in a bridal white gown designed by Karleo for her special day. Known for her stylish appearances and elegant fashion choices, the Beyhadh actress is expected to make a stunning bridal appearance.

Official Announcement Awaited

Rumours about Jennifer's relationship with William Ishmael have been circulating for some time. However, the actress has largely kept her personal life away from the public eye and has not officially spoken about her relationship.

If the reports are true, the wedding will mark a significant milestone in Jennifer's personal journey. Fans have been eagerly waiting for updates from the actress, and the reported intimate celebration has already created buzz among television audiences.

Jennifer was earlier married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The duo's relationship dates back to 2009, when they first shared screen space in the popular hospital drama Dill Mill Gayye. The two reportedly fell in love while working together on the show and, after dating for a few years, tied the knot in 2012 in the presence of their close friends and family members.

However, in a surprising announcement in 2014, Jennifer and Karan revealed that they had decided to part ways, leaving many fans heartbroken.