Jennifer Winget, 41, To Marry Singapore-Based Businessman Ishmael William In Christian Ceremony This Year: Report

Actress Jennifer Winget appears to be entering a new chapter in her personal life. The popular television star is reportedly engaged to Singapore-based businessman Ishmael William, and the couple is now planning their wedding.

Speculation about Jennifer's relationship status recently gained momentum after fans noticed her activity on social media. What started with a seemingly harmless comment on a wedding dance reel soon snowballed into wedding rumours when eagle-eyed followers spotted that the actor had begun following several wedding-related social media accounts.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, sources close to the 41-year-old actress have confirmed that Jennifer and Ishmael have been in a relationship for some time and are preparing to take the next step.

According to a source, “Jennifer and William are very happy together. It’s a treat to watch them and their affectionate dynamic. William proposed to Jennifer during a holiday, and she said yes. They are now planning their wedding. Jennifer has been shortlisting vendors and wedding services, and has even put together an elaborate mood board.”

The source further revealed that the couple is considering a Christian wedding ceremony and is currently finalising timelines and locations.

“It will be a Christian wedding. At the moment, they are considering a September-October timeline, and another possibility is December-January. They are currently scouting venues. All her close friends are aware of the plans, including industry friends such as Harleen Sethi and Genelia Deshmukh.”

The development comes months after rumours linked Jennifer with actor Karan Wahi. However, those dating speculations were later dismissed by Wahi himself.

Jennifer has largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight in recent years. The actor was previously married to Karan Singh Grover. The former couple met on the sets of the television show Dill Mill Gayye, fell in love and tied the knot in April 2012. They separated two years later and officially divorced in 2014. Karan Singh Grover later married actress Bipasha Basu in 2016 after the two fell in love while working together on the film Alone.

While Jennifer has not publicly commented on the reports, the buzz around her rumoured engagement and wedding plans has certainly excited fans.