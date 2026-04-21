'Jennifer Winget Is Getting Married': Dill Mill Gayye Actress's Instagram Reply Sparks Wedding Buzz, Fans React

Is Jennifer Winget Getting Married? |

The rumour about Jennifer Winget’s wedding has been circulating online for quite some time. Speculation intensified after the actress commented on a wedding reel, leaving fans wondering if there was any truth to it. Her comment quickly went viral, further fueling the buzz around a possible marriage.

A page named Weddy Dance posted a video on social media with the caption, "The mashup of our dreams for our first dance." The admin of the page captioned the post, "Want this for your wedding? Comment "Dance" and I'll send you a free intro lesson to try tonight!" Soon, users began flooding the comment section with "dance."

Jenniferr winget is getting married???? Fr?? Omggg this is so huge im crying pic.twitter.com/qXh0dtcSzE — َ (@scoops_ahoyyy) April 20, 2026

Jennifer also joined in and commented on the post, "Dance please." A user later shared a screenshot of her comment with the caption, "Jennifer Winget is getting married???? Fr?? Omggg this is so huge I'm crying." Another wrote, "I will be more happy if this is true." Others continued to speculate about who the groom might be.

Despite the growing chatter, Jennifer has not made any official announcement regarding her marriage.

Jennifer Winget viral post |

Is Jennifer Winget Getting Married To Karan Wahi?

A couple of months ago, similar rumours linked Jennifer with Karan Wahi, suggesting the two were getting married. As speculation spread, Karan addressed it indirectly on social media, writing, "Free ki PR ke liye bahut bahut shukriya." His post suggested that there was no truth to the wedding rumours involving them. However, with fresh speculation resurfacing, some fans are once again wondering if he could be the groom.

Jennifer was previously married to Karan Singh Grover. Their love story began on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye, and the couple tied the knot in 2012. However, they parted ways in 2014, just two years after marriage. Speaking about her decision in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Jennifer had said, "That decision of mine everybody questioned, including my parents." She also described her divorce phase as "blank."