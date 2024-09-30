Jayam Ravi's Ex-Wife Aarti Claims Her Statement On Divorce Without 'Consent' Was 'Misinterpreted': 'When They Go Low...'

Jayam Ravi's Ex-Wife Aarti Claims Statement On Divorce Without 'Consent' Was 'Misinterpreted' | Photo Via Instagram

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi's ex-wife, Aarti Ravi, previously stated that the divorce announcement made by the actor was 'without her knowledge or consent,' expressing that she felt 'blindsided' by the decision. Days later, Aarti has now issued clarification and said that her words were 'misinterpreted.'

On September 30, 2024, Aarti took to her Instagram handle and said, "In light of the ongoing public commentary surrounding my personal life, I find it important to emphasise that my silence is not a sign of weakness or guilt. I've chosen to stay dignified and not respond to those trying to portray me in bad light to conceal the truth, but I trust the legal system to bring justice."

"To be clear, my previous statement referred to the public announcement that was claimed to have been issued through mutual consent. I maintain that this came as a shock and was not a reference to the unilateral divorce that is underway. It's unfortunate that my words were misinterpreted. I still hope for a private conversation on this matter which till date has been denied," she added.

Check out the official statement:

"I deeply respect the sanctity of marriage and won't engage in public discussions that hurt anyone's reputation. My focus is on our family's well-being, and I trust in God's grace for guidance," Aarti concluded.

Sharing the statement, Aarti captioned the post, "When they go low, we go high."

Earlier, Jayam reacted to Aarti's claims and told Hindustan Times that he was forced to announce the divorce publicly due to numerous rumours about their separation, emphasising that he felt answerable to his fans.

"I sent Aarti two legal notices in the months before September 9, and she didn’t respond to either one of them. When everyone was talking about it in the media, how could I just sit quietly? I had already started legal proceedings and felt it needed to be addressed," he added.

Jayam and Aarti tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed their sons, Aarav Ravi and Ayaan Ravi.