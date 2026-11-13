Jaya Prada Shares Picture Of Her As Sita From Movie Lav Kush Amid Debate About Sai Pallavi's Performance In Ramayana

Jaya Prada Shares Picture Of Her As Sita From Movie Luv Kush | Instagram

Ramayana has been adapted multiple times as movies, TV shows, and web series. While everyone has been talking about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, on Thursday, veteran actress Jaya Prada shared a throwback picture from the movie Lav Kush, in which she is seen as Sita. The 1997 release also featured Jeetendra (Lord Ram), Arun Govil (Lakshman), and Dara Singh (Lord Hanuman).

Jaya shared the picture and wrote, "Throw back pic luv Kush (sic)." Check out her post below...

Netizens react to Jaya Prada's post as Sita

Jaya's post has come after the release of Ramayana and amid the debate about Sai's performance as Sita. Reacting to the picture, a netizen commented, "Best Sita ever Be it Bapu’s Sitakalyanam! Or LavKush ! Jayaprada lived as Sita the charming divine Queen! Sai Pallavi is NO match to Jayaprada (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "If there is a definition for beauty it is our jayaprada❤️😍 no one can replace you❤️even im a 90’s kid my favourite actress jayaprada garu (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Love kush movie. Perfect choice and great performance in the role of Mother seeta (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Sai Pallavi's performance in Ramayana

Sai's performance in Ramayana has mostly received positive reviews from critics and the audience. However, there's a section of the audience who are not happy with her performance as Sita, and they feel that some other actress could have done justice to the character.

Ramayana box office collection

Meanwhile, Ramayana has been performing well at the box office. The film, in eight days, has crossed the Rs. 1000 crore mark at the box office with its worldwide gross collection, and the domestic net collection stands at Rs. 564.60. The movie is expected to perform well during the second week.