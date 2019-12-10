Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi are all smiles on 35th wedding anniversary

Lyricist Javed Akhtar and veteran actress Shabana Azmi completed 35 years of togetherness yesterday on December 9. Celebrating the day and sharing a picture on social media, the couple were 'still smiling' and their happy faces will fill your heart with love.
Shabana took to her social media handle and shared a picture of herself and the husband where both can be seen laughing their hearts out. While she blooms in a pink outfit with a baby pink coloured flower on her hair, Javed is seen wearing a white kurta-jacket.
Wowed by her own relationship, the actress wrote the caption "Its been 35 years together today and still smiling .. mashallah . ❤️"
The couple who had one of the most talked about wedding in their time were married to each other in 1984. While still married, Javed fell in love with Shabana who was madly infatuated by him and thus, they decided to spend their lives together.
Even today, the National-Award winning actress stuns her with every single role she plays on the screen and Javed's words leave us mesmerized with every song or shayari he writes.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)