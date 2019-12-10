Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi are all smiles on 35th wedding anniversary

Lyricist Javed Akhtar and veteran actress Shabana Azmi completed 35 years of togetherness yesterday on December 9. Celebrating the day and sharing a picture on social media, the couple were 'still smiling' and their happy faces will fill your heart with love.

Shabana took to her social media handle and shared a picture of herself and the husband where both can be seen laughing their hearts out. While she blooms in a pink outfit with a baby pink coloured flower on her hair, Javed is seen wearing a white kurta-jacket.

Wowed by her own relationship, the actress wrote the caption "Its been 35 years together today and still smiling .. mashallah . ❤️"