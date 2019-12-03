People of Bhopal exceptionally talented, but prefer peace of mind to money & fame: Javed Akhtar

BHOPAL: “Bhopal is the home to exceptionally talented people. What is needed is to bring their talent before the world. But the problem with the people of Bhopal is that they don’t want to leave the city. They prefer peace of mind to money and fame.”

Lyricist, poet and scriptwriter Javed Akhtar was speaking at the concluding day of two-day event ‘Yade Mazaz Aur Muztar Khairabadi’ held at the Bharat Bhavan on Tuesday. MP Urdu Academy and culture department organsied the event.

Javed announced that a collection of the poetic works of Mazaz was under publication. Titled ‘Khirman’, it will be published in five volumes. An anthology of his selected poems will be published in a separate volume titled ‘Gulshan’. He said that it took ten years to collect all the writings of Mazaz.

Culture minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho welcomed Javed Akhtar. She said that Muztar Khairabadi was a poet of international fame hailing from Gwalior in the state while Mazaz was related to Javed Akhtar.

Besides, singer Shefali Frost, who lives in London, presented the ghazals penned by Mazaz. She began with ‘Ishq ko behijab hona tha, shauk ko aaftaab hona tha’. She also presented popular couplet of Mazaz ‘Khoob pahchan lo asrar hun mai’ won huge round of applauses.