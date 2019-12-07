'Jassi Jassi Koi Nahi' actress Mona Singh to tie the knot?

Television actress Mona Singh who became a popular household name after her performance in 'Jassi Jassi Koi Nahin' is all set to tie the knot. Reportedly, the actress is marrying an investment banker from down south.

Mona Singh was last seen on screen in the TV show 'Kavach…Kali Shaktiyon Se. Currently, the actress is shooting for Ekta Kapoor‘s show 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain', a love triangle which also features Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli.