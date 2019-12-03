8 years of 'The Dirty Picture': Ekta Kapoor takes us down memory lane

Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Tusshar Kapoor starrer 'The Dirty Picture' on Monday completed eight years in Indian cinema.

The unconventional 2011 Bollywood drama was an account on the life of the South Indian actress - Silk Smitha, who mainly was noted for her portrayal in erotic roles.

Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the popular Bollywood movie was widely appreciated for its sassy dialogues and unforgettable music.