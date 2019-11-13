After changing TV serials, Ekta Kapoor now awarded 'OTT Disruptor of the Year'

Ekta Kapoor is the leading producer in the industry with her omnipresence across all the content streaming platforms. The producer has been applauded for her contributions.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor has bagged the title of "OTT Disruptor of the Year" for her remarkable work as a producer in the digital world at a recent award function.

There’s no doubt that Ekta Kapoor is the most powerful woman in the Bollywood and this is because the filmmaker does not shy away from taking projects which have unusual storylines that move the audience in a different manner. With a wide range of TV Serials, films, and web shows, there is no screen that is untouched and unconquered by the content queen, Ekta Kapoor has spread her wings with a diverse range of genres across screens.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor announced her collaboration with Disha Patani for her upcoming next title KTina. Ekta also had shared an exclusive look of Disha Patani from 'KTina' which has created great excitement amongst the audience.

Ekta Kapoor recently completed 25 years of Balaji Production and it was a moment of pride and celebration for her as ALT Balaji which is a division of Balaji Telefilms, has managed to have 20 Million paid subscribers.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures took their forthcoming film 'Dolly Kitty Aur who Chamakte Sitare' to the Busan International Film, which embarked as one more feather to her cap.