Jannat Zubair Makes First Appearance After Physical Assault Incident; Gets Spotted On Sets Of Laughter Chefs - Watch Video

Jannat Zubair On Laughter Chefs Sets |

A few days ago, there was a buzz on social media that actress and influencer Jannat Zubair and her Ayaan Zubair faced physical assault in Panvel, New Mumbai. The details of the incident are not yet out, but Jannat's team had shared a statement revealing that the investigation is going on, and both are safe. Now, Jannat has made her first appearance post the incident.

She was spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs. In the video, we can see that while she smiled and waved at the paparazzi, she didn't pose for them, and walked away. Watch the video below...

Fans were worried about Jannat's health, but we are sure that after watching her perfectly fine on the sets of Laughter Chefs, they are have got a sigh of relief.

Jannat Zubair's Team Statement

After the reports of the incident started doing the rounds, Jannat's team shared a statement on Instagram, which read, "Hi all, We would like to update everyone that Jannat and Ayaan faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway during broad daylight yesterday."

The statement further read, "Currently, the investigation is ongoing, with the police authorities actively looking into the matter. Jannat and Ayaan are safe now. We truly appreciate your concern and are thankful for the constant support. ~Team Jannat Zubair (sic)."

The incident shocked many celebrities like Orry, Nagma Mirajkar, and others. Check out their comments below...

Jannat started her career as a child actor and was seen in many TV shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Matti Ki Banno, Phulwa, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, and others. She has also been a part of a few films, like Luv Ka The End, Hichki, and others.

When it comes to reality shows, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and for now, she is doing Laughter Chefs.