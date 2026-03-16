'Jannat Zubair & Ayaan Are Safe Now': Actress' Team Issues Official Statement After 'Physical Assault' In Panvel

Jannat Zubair & Ayaan are safe now after 'physical assault' in Panvel |

Television actress and social media influencer Jannat Zubair and her younger brother Ayaan Zubair were attacked on March 15, 2026, during a visit to Panvel. The actress and her team addressed the incident in an official social media post, providing an update on their condition. The note read: "Hi all, we would like to update everyone that Jannat and Ayaan faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway in broad daylight yesterday."

Jannat’s team stated that the investigation is currently underway, with police authorities looking into the matter. Updating fans on Jannat and Ayaan’s condition, the note confirmed that they "are safe now." The team also expressed gratitude to fans for their concern and continued support.

Jannat's team also urged people to avoid sharing or believing unverified information about the incident. The note read: "We request your trust in the update shared here. Please refrain from speculation or spreading unverified information."