Janhvi Kapoor Was Paid Whopping Amount Of ₹8 Crore For Peddi: Report

Janhvi Kapoor Peddi Fees | YouTube

Peddi has been facing a lot of backlash on social media because of the hypersexualised female character portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor. The film's director, Buchi Babu Sana, issued an apology, and the makers also made a few changes to the movie. Janhvi's character has once again started a conversation about the objectification of actresses in films, and amid this controversy, a report now suggests that the actress was paid a whopping Rs. 8 crore for Peddi.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "This is the biggest pay cheque of her career, and she was a thorough professional on the sets of Peddi. She was paid Rs. 5 crores for Devara, and this is a jump of about 50 percent from Devara. With back-to-back success in the Telugu film industry with Devara and Peddi, Janhvi is considered to be the woman with a golden leg in the fraternity, commanding a 100 percent success ratio."

The source added that the actress is being offered multiple Telugu films. She reportedly has Allu Arjun-starrer Raaka lined up, and it looks like Janhvi may be seen in more Telugu films. However, we hope that the actress gets to play meaty roles and is not just there to add glamour to the films.

Debate Over Objectification

Meanwhile, Janhvi has not yet spoken up about the ongoing controversies surrounding Peddi. However, many celebrities have shared their views on the objectification of actresses in films, especially in the South.

Janhvi Kapoor Upcoming Movies

Apart from Raaka, Janhvi has Lag Jaa Gale lined up, which also stars Tiger Shroff and Lakshya in the lead roles. The film, which is produced by Karan Johar, is slated to release in May 2027.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of her starring in Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve's next. However, there is no official confirmation about it.