 Janhvi Kapoor Shares 'Life-Threatening' Moments Filming Devara's Chuttamale Song In Thailand: 'Hope I Survive'
Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram, where she shared some throwback moments from her shoot schedule in Thailand.

IANSUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 05:49 PM IST
Actress Janhvi Kapoor was in life threatening situations while shooting for the song "Chuttamale" from the Jr. NTR-starrer "Devara: Part 1". Janhvi took to Instagram, where she shared some throwback moments from her shoot schedule in Thailand. She shared that she shot for the popular track in a jellyfish filled water.

The actress also shared several moments from the shoot. In a video, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the song "Chuttamale" and was heard saying: "This might be the most life threatening moment. I am going into jellyfish infested waters. Nothing but a thin silk saree to protect me. I hope I survive, I hope it is worth it. I hope it is a memorable shot."

In another slide, she showcased the "beware" sign as the water is infested with Jellyfish, whose stinging cells in their tentacles can injure humans. In one clip, the actress was seen talking about climbing "really sharp rock" and then coming to the dangerous waters.

The clips were of the shoot, the actress making sand-castles, going to the location in a jetty and taking a selfie with Janvi making a funny face at the camera. For the caption, she wrote: "Too late for some #Chuttamale BTS? I think not."

Talking about the next part of the movie, filmmaker Koratala Siva it will feature the actress more. He said: "She can bring plenty of freshness into the movie and have multiple dimensions to her character which will be unfolded in part 2. There is a lot of drama for her and surprising twists &amp; turns that could happen with her character. You will have to wait and watch part 2 to see more of Janhvi!" Siva said.

Talking about "Devara: Part 1", the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan and Murali Sharma.

