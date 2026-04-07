Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Sridevi Being Called 'Homewrecker' After Marrying Boney Kapoor: 'It Played On Her Mind, Made Her Feel...'

Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Trauma Of Losing Sridevi In Public Eye | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about the trauma of losing her mother, legendary actress Sridevi, who died in 2018 due to accidental drowning in a bathtub at a Dubai hotel. Speaking about her emotional struggle, Janhvi said she tried to escape her inner turmoil and unresolved feelings, adding that the biggest trauma was not just losing her mother but also coping with the loss in the public eye.

'Sridevi Was Called Homewrecker': Janhvi Kapoor

On Raj Shamani's podcast, she said she deeply misses Sridevi's warmth and humour and credited her for shaping her, her sister Khushi Kapoor, and her father Boney Kapoor.

"I didn’t lose one parent, I lost my father also that day, the version of him that existed when she was around. They called her a homewrecker and all the cruel things. It played on her mind and made her feel a certain way, but history is kind to people who have passed," said Janhvi.

Janhvi added that she was a 'dependent' daughter when Sridevi died and didn’t make her own decisions, relying on her mother for everything, from what she should wear and think to understanding what was right or wrong. She said that suddenly having to make her own decisions while the world was judging her and making accusations about her family dynamics was extremely difficult.

'I Made Some Bad Decisions': Janhvi Kapoor

She added, "I made some bad decisions and let some people into my life that had no business being anywhere near me and taking advantage of me the way that they did. I was not putting myself in a safe space. I was compromising my mental and physical safety constantly."

Sridevi married Boney Kapoor in 1996, when he was already married to Mona Kapoor and was a father to two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.