Janhvi Kapoor Pays Emotional Tribute To Hairstylist Marce Pedrozo After His Death: 'I Know You Had So Many Plans...'

Janhvi Kapoor Pays Emotional Tribute To Marce Pedrozo | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Janhvi Kapoor mourned the loss of her hairstylist Marce Pedrozo, who recently passed away, leaving the entertainment industry in shock. Pedrozo, who had worked with several stars including Nora Fatehi, Tara Sutaria, Khushi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Triptii Dimri, Suhana Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar, was being fondly remembered by Janhvi. While the cause of his death remains unknown, she penned an emotional note reflecting on their memories together and shared several photos in his honour.

Janhvi Kapoor Pays Emotional Tribute To Marce Pedrozo

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, March 16, Janhvi wrote, "Every time I entered my van, we’d look at each other and scream in a high pitched mocking voice 'We have 20 minutes chalo chalo chalo' and giggle at the impossible tasks and crazy hours and the madness and the chaos. But in the middle of all that there was a knowing feeling of trust and joy that we had every time we’d work together (or sneak away time to eat food at restaurants when really we should have been getting ready). You weren’t just a part of my team. We were each others team."

Check it out:

'Your Warmth Added So Much Colour To All Our Lives'

She stated that she was aware of how beautiful his mind was and what a bright soul he was and always will be, adding that she knew he had many plans for his future. Janhvi said that Marce was not just her safe place, but that his warmth and sass added so much colour to their lives. She added that she will miss him every day and that seeing his face at the start and end of every creative journey over the last couple of years has been one of the biggest honours of her life.

'Hope You Are So Happy Wherever You Are'

Janhvi added, "I hope you’re so happy wherever you are. Eating food that isn’t too spicy or too sour. Lots of banana paranthas!!! Coloring your hair crazy colors and making art that’s sparkling and beautiful just like your mind. I wish you could see how much everyone is missing you today, how much you meant to them and added to their lives, and how much everyone wants to celebrate you. Every memory I have with you I will cherish forever. I love you and I miss you dearly…"

Work Front

Janhvi was last seen in the Dharma Productions film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, alongside Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.

Next, she will be seen in the Telugu film Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead.