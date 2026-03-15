'Heartbroken, Devastated': Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi & Others Mourn Death Of Celebrity Hairstylist Marce Pedrozo

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan and Tara Sutaria, mourned the death of celebrity hair stylist Marce Pedrozo. They took to their respective Instagram stories to recall their fondest memories with Marce and penned heartfelt notes.

Varun reshared his photo and wrote, "RIP Buddy. Can't believe this. Felt like we were just shooting sometime back. He was extremely loved and a pure soul."

Nora penned a long note to reveal that she is 'devastated' by the loss of Marce. Calling him a brother and dear friend, the actress wrote, "Today I lost a very very very dear friend, a brother, a confidant...someone who was a part of my journey from day one! Someone that you all have watched my relationship with! He brought the best side of my personality out! And everytime you guys would see him with me, I'm always laughing and smiling! We did everything together."

Nora added, "I never lost a friend before! I'm trying to understand how to process this! I need you guys to all pray for him today! @marcepedrozo is no longer with us he has passed away! And i am so heartbroken! I am devastated."

Tara also reshared one of his old post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Rest peacefully, sweet Marcelo. My heart hurts to learn you are not with us anymore.. Ten years of working together and you were always the brightest light on set. I remember the first time we met was for my first ever photo shoot.. I was 20 and so shy! I'll never forget how lovely you made me feel.. and how beautiful too."

"Thank you for your sweetness, skill and for all the laughs..May the skies be painted with your art and I hope you know your energy will be carried with us always," the actress added.

Marce had also worked with other celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Triptii Dimri, Suhana Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar.

The cause of his death is not known yet.