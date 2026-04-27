Jana Nayagan Release Date: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer To Release On May 8 After Tamil Nadu Election Results? Here's What We Know

Jana Nayagan Release Date | Instagram

Thalapathy Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, has been embroiled in controversies for the past few months. The movie was slated to release on January 9, 2026, but was postponed because it didn't receive a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. Currently, the film is with CBFC's revising committee, but reportedly, fans of Vijay might get to watch the film soon on the big screens.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Jana Nayagan will release on May 8, 2026. The announcement of the release date will be made official soon.

There's no update on the censor certificate yet, but if the report of Jana Nayagan releasing on May 8, 2026, is true, then it looks like maybe the film is cleared by CBFC. However, there's no official confirmation about it.

Meanwhile, if the film is releasing on May 8, it will be just a few days after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, which will reportedly be declared on May 4. For the uninitiated, Vijay has contested in elections this year.

Jana Nayagan Controversies

Jana Nayagan didn't receive a certificate from CBFC ahead of its release on January 9, 2026. The makers moved to court against the board, but after a legal battle, the film was finally submitted to the revising committee.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, the movie got leaked online, and even though the makers took strict action against piracy, many netizens claimed that they watched a few scenes of Jana Nayagan.

However, after the film was leaked, many South Indian celebrities took to social media to slam piracy and support the makers. The celebrities also urged fans not to watch the pirated version of Jana Nayagan.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection

Jana Nayagan is Thalapathy Vijay's last film, as the actor has decided to concentrate on his political career. So, whenever the film hits the big screens, it is expected to break records at the box office.