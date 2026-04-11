‘Jana Nayagan’ Leak Row: Sources Deny CBFC Involvement, Calls Reports 'Baseless And Misleading'

Reports claiming that actor-politician Vijay's upcoming Tamil film "Jana Nayagan" was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and misleading, official sources said on Saturday. | X

New Delhi, Apr 11: Reports claiming that actor-politician Vijay's upcoming Tamil film "Jana Nayagan" was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and misleading, official sources said on Saturday.

The film, directed by H Vinoth, was widely touted as Vijay's final cinematic outing before entering full-time politics. It was reportedly leaked online on Friday. The incident has triggered a wave of outrage among the film fraternity.

"Reports claiming that the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and misleading," an official source said, adding that the CBFC follows a secure KDM (Key Delivery Message) system for all theatrical films submitted for certification, with access to content being password-protected.

"The KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed," the source added.

The sources further stated that the DCP (Digital Cinema Package) of "Jana Nayagan" was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on March 17 with due acknowledgement and has remained with them since.

The clarification comes amid widespread speculation on social media about the source of the leak.

Superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, actors Suriya and Sivakarthikeyan were among those who condemned the leak, urging fans to refrain from circulating or viewing the pirated content.

Producer KVN Productions, through its legal counsel, confirmed that criminal proceedings have been initiated against identified individuals, warning that downloading, storing or circulating such content constitutes a serious criminal offence and copyright violation.

"Jana Nayagan", starring Vijay and directed by H Vinoth, has been embroiled in a months-long legal battle with the CBFC after the board initially refused certification following a complaint about its alleged objectionable portrayal of the defence forces.

The film was originally slated for a January 10 release.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)