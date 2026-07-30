Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 7: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Drops Further On Wednesday, Earns ₹6.10 Crore

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection |

Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, was released last Friday. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences but managed to collect a good amount during its first extended weekend. However, from Monday onwards, Jana Nayagan has been dropping at the box office.

On Wednesday, the movie collected Rs. 6.10 crore net at the box office in India, taking the seven-day total to Rs. 149.50 crore net. Well, the numbers are surely not great, as the expectations from the movie were quite high.

Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Collection

When it comes to the worldwide gross box office collection, the H. Vinoth directorial has earned Rs. 255.63 crore, which is also not a great number.

Jana Nayagan Budget

According to reports, Jana Nayagan was made on a budget of Rs. 300–500 crore. Even if we consider Rs. 300 crore as the budget, the numbers are surely not impressive.

The movie was expected to cross the Rs. 200 crore mark in India by the end of its first extended week (eight days). But for now, it looks like the eight-day collection might be around Rs. 155 crore, which is disappointing.

Let's see how the film will perform at the box office during its second weekend.

Jana Nayagan Leaked

Jana Nayagan was leaked online a couple of months ago, and that might be one of the reasons the movie has failed to perform well at the box office. But, considering that it was Vijay's last movie, it was expected to take the box office by storm.

Jana Nayagan Review

The Free Press Journal gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Jana Nayagan has moments that will keep you hooked to the screen. Thalapathy Vijay's swag, Anirudh's music, and the relatable political angle make this H. Vinoth directorial a decent watch. Also, if you are a Vijay fan, it is an emotional moment for you, so book the tickets now!"