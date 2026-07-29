Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Drops On Tuesday, Earns Approximately ₹8 Crore

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection | YouTube

Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, was released on Friday. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, but it took a bumper opening of Rs. 42.70 crore net in India. The movie had a good first extended weekend, and it minted Rs. 124.75 crore in four days. However, on Monday, it showed a huge drop, and on Tuesday, the collection went lower.

According to Sacnilk, on Tuesday, Jana Nayagan collected approximately Rs. 8 crore net at the box office in India. The movie clearly required a double-digit figure on weekdays as well. In six days, H. Vinoth's directorial has collected Rs. 143.40 crore net.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Worldwide

Jana Nayagan has been performing well overseas. In six days, the movie has earned Rs. 246.07 crore gross worldwide.

Jana Nayagan Budget

According to reports, Jana Nayagan is made on a budget of Rs. 300–500 crore. So, it clearly needs to perform well in the upcoming days to become a hit, or Vijay's final film might become a flop at the box office, and that would be very disappointing.

Jana Nayagan Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Jana Nayagan has moments that will keep you hooked to the screen. Thalapathy Vijay's swag, Anirudh's music, and the relatable political angle make this H. Vinoth directorial a decent watch. Also, if you are a Vijay fan, it is an emotional moment for you, so book the tickets now!"

Jana Nayagan Controversy

The movie, which also stars Mamitha Baiju and Pooja Hegde, was slated to release on January 9, 2026. But it didn't receive a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The movie was finally certified earlier this month, and it was released on July 23, 2026.