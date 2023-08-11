 Jailer: With ₹52 Crore On Day 1 At The Box Office, Rajinikanth's Film Is The Biggest Tamil Opener Of 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJailer: With ₹52 Crore On Day 1 At The Box Office, Rajinikanth's Film Is The Biggest Tamil Opener Of 2023

Jailer: With ₹52 Crore On Day 1 At The Box Office, Rajinikanth's Film Is The Biggest Tamil Opener Of 2023

Jailer broke the record of Ponniyin Selvan 2 which grossed Rs 32 crore in India on Day 1

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
article-image

Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited and highly-anticipated film Jailer, which released on August 10, has become the biggest Tamil opener of 2023. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi and Yogi Babu among others.

According to several media reports, the film earned Rs 52 crore in India on Thursday and the nett collection for the film stood at Rs 44.5 crore.

Jailer broke the record of Ponniyin Selvan 2 which grossed Rs 32 crore in India on the first day of its release, earlier this year.

Reportedly, the film enjoyed a 78.62 per cent occupancy throughout the day. While Tamil Nadu accounted for Rs 23 crore, Karnataka delivered Rs 11 crore. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana brought in Rs 10 crore and the film earned Rs 5 crore in Kerala.

The film had collected Rs 19 crore at the box office, even before its release in theatres. It earned Rs 12.8 crore in India through advance bookings.

Read Also
Jailer Movie Review: An Unapologetic Celebration Of Rajinikanth's Heroism That's Mostly Enjoyable
article-image

Reports stated that Jailer earned Rs 11.7 crore from its Tamil version whereas Rs 1.1 crore has been collected through the Telugu version.

Jailer, an action-packed entertainer, hit the big screens on August 10 amid much pomp and reverence across the country. Rajinikanth's die-hard fans have left no stone unturned to express their excitement to see their favourite star on the silver screen. Rajinikanth has returned to the big screens after a gap of over two years.

Jailer is facing a clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patels' Gadar 2. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia's Bhola Shankar also released on August 11.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To Fan Who Asked Whether He'll Watch Rajinikanth's Jailer Will Leave You...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gadar 2 Review: Sunny Deol’s Film Is A Worthy Sequel That Is High On Nostalgia & Drama

Gadar 2 Review: Sunny Deol’s Film Is A Worthy Sequel That Is High On Nostalgia & Drama

AR Rahman Reveals He Rejected Moving To Mumbai Due to 'Underworld Mafia Culture'

AR Rahman Reveals He Rejected Moving To Mumbai Due to 'Underworld Mafia Culture'

OMG 2 Review: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi’s Film Offers Preachy Sex Education Sans Humour And...

OMG 2 Review: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi’s Film Offers Preachy Sex Education Sans Humour And...

Video: Akshay Kumar's Fans Pour Milk On OMG 2 Poster At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy

Video: Akshay Kumar's Fans Pour Milk On OMG 2 Poster At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy

WATCH: BTS' V Unleashes A Storm Of Emotions In 'Rainy Days' Music Video

WATCH: BTS' V Unleashes A Storm Of Emotions In 'Rainy Days' Music Video