Jailer Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth's Film Earns ₹300 Crore Globally

Megastar Rajinikanth has shattered all box office records as his film 'Jailer' entered the Rs 300 crore club at the worldwide box office. The film has been wrecking havoc across theatres, not just in India, but round the globe, and the frenzy is surely reflecting in the numbers.

'Jailer' marks Rajinikanth's return to the silver screens after two long years.

The release of the film was nothing short of a festival for his fans, however, the superstar distanced himself and took off to the Himalayas a day before 'Jailer' hit theatres.

Jailer box office collection

As per report, 'Jailer' has breached the Rs 300 crore mark across the globe in just four days, out of which, Rs 146 crore has been minted in India alone.

With this, 'Jailer' has become the fourth film of Rajinikanth to enter the Rs 300 crore club.

'Jailer's dream run continues despite stiff competition from three other films -- 'Bholaa Shankar', 'OMG 2' and 'Gadar 2', all of which are faring well, but the Rajinikanth-starrer seems to be unfazed by the competition.

One of the major reasons for 'Jailer's mammoth collection is that the superstar chose to release his film on August 10, Thursday, a day before the other films that waited until Friday to make their way to cinema halls.

The Jailer frenzy

Ahead of 'Jailer's release, fans of Rajinikanth were seen going berserk, celebrating the superstar and his film. Massive cutouts and posters of Rajinikanth were erected across the country, and were showered with flowers and bathed in milk.

Theatres were rendered housefull and people queued up outside ticket windows as early as 6 am in several parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Fans were seen bursting firecrackers and decorating theatres. They danced to the beats of dhol in the middle of the streets and some even went on to the extent of performing pujas and havans for the film's success.

