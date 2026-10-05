Jailer 2 Trailer: 'Sure Shot Blockbuster': Promo Of Rajinikanth-Vidya Balan Starrer Impresses Netizens; Hrithik Roshan Fans Try To Spot Him

Jailer 2 Trailer | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 was released on Monday. The film, which is directed by Nelson, is a sequel to the 2023 release Jailer, and it also stars S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna. Jailer 2 will also have cameos of Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff.

Well, the trailer of the film is interesting, but it doesn't give out much about the storyline of Jailer 2. Rajinikanth's aura is top-notch in the trailer, and even Vidya grabs our attention. However, the show stealers are Suryah, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar. While Hrithik is not shown in the trailer properly, his fans are wondering whether a back shot features the actor.

Netizens Review Jailer 2 Trailer

Reacting to the trailer, a netizen tweeted, "The trailer sets the mood of the film with nelson style of making With subtle Cuts and Music. If it follows the same like jailer with extra actions and cameos Sure shot blockbuster. Suprises in theatre Hrithik ,Vjs, Hukum version, Remix ,Climax song (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#Jailer2Trailer is easily one of the best & smart trailer cuts in recent times. JAILER 2 IS GOING TO BE THE BIGGEST HIT TAMIL CINEMA HAS EVER SEEN. The humor, dialogues, character dynamics, everything clicks. & the best part, they’ve revealed nothing about the story. (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Single Backshot glimpse Enough for Aura Farming 🔥 #HrithikRoshan #Jailer2 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Jailer 2 Release Date

Jailer 2 is slated to release on October 15, 2026. It will release ahead of the Dussehra holiday. While in Tamil it won't clash with a big movie, in Hindi, the Rajinikanth-starrer will clash with Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Prahaar at the box office. Both Hindi movies are set to release on October 16, so they will be clashing with Jailer 2 during the same weekend.