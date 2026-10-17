Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Wedding CONFIRMED: Couple's Reception To Be Held In Chennai, CM Revanth Reddy's Post Goes Viral

Anirudh Ravichander All Set To Kavya Maran In November | Photo Via X

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran have frequently made headlines amid rumours of their relationship and wedding. Now, a social media post by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has added significant weight to the ongoing speculation, revealing that a wedding reception for the couple is scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21.

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding Confirmed

The official handle of the Telangana Chief Minister's Office on X (formerly Twitter) shared pictures of Kavya's parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, meeting Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

Kavya's parents invited the Chief Minister to their daughter’s wedding reception.

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Meanwhile, reports also state that Anirudh and Kavya's wedding is scheduled to take place in Greece on November 11.

The update has reignited interest in Anirudh and Kavya’s reported relationship, particularly after months of speculation surrounding their wedding plans. However, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has publicly confirmed the marriage through their personal social media accounts.

Kavya Maran, Anirudh At Jailer 2 Screening

Recently, Kavya attended a screening of Jailer 2 at Chennai’s Vetri Theatre, reigniting dating rumours, as Anirudh has composed the music for the Rajinikanth-starrer. A viral video also showed Anirudh arriving at the venue shortly after Kavya. Pictures and videos of the two at the same theatre have since gone viral, fuelling further speculation about their relationship.

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Anirudh Ravichander's Uncle Previously Spoke About His Wedding

Earlier, Anirudh’s uncle, actor Y Gee Mahendra, added to the wedding buzz during an interview with KPTV. Speaking about his nephew, Mahendra described him as “a very soft boy” before congratulating him on what he called a “very big wedding.”

Fans are waiting for Anirudh and Kavya to share an official statement about their wedding and relationship.