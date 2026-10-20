Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Superstar Rajinikath's Film Inches Towards ₹500 Crore Worldwide Despite 24 Percent Dip

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Inches Towards Rs 500 Cr Worldwide | Photo Via YouTube

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues its strong run at the box office, with the action entertainer earning an impressive Rs 477.75 crore worldwide within five days of its release. Featuring Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the sequel has generated considerable excitement among fans, with several surprise cameos adding to its appeal.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected a net of Rs 42.35 crore across 15,215 shows in India on Day 5. However, the film witnessed a 24.2% drop compared with its previous day’s net collection of Rs 55.85 crore.

With these earnings, the film’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 283.75 crore, while its domestic net collection stands at Rs 242.25 crore. Overseas markets contributed another Rs 10 crore on Day 5, taking the film’s total overseas gross to Rs 194 crore.

Other Languages

The Tamil version contributed Rs 31.40 crore from 7,853 shows, while the Telugu version earned Rs 7.15 crore from 2,144 shows. The Hindi version collected Rs 3.35 crore from 5,044 shows, and the Kannada version added Rs 45 lakh from 174 shows.

Jailer 2 Budget

Reports estimate that the film was made on a budget of Rs 240 crore to Rs 300 crore, although the actual production cost remains unconfirmed.

Based on the reported figures, Jailer 2 is performing well commercially. Despite the decline in daily collections, Jailer 2 has maintained a strong box office performance.

Jailer 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer rated Jailer 2 3 out of 5 stars, and said, "While the film Jailer 2 ends with a door for the film’s third instalment, all you need to do is open the door and go to your nearest cinemas and see the film. Barring a bunch of scenes and situations, the film is surely recommended for each and every Rajnikanth fan! After all, there is hardly anything that … ‘Rajni-Cant!’"